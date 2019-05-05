|
Angelo J. Carabotta, 88 of Madison passed away May 4, 2019 at Geauga Assisted Living. Born on May 11, 1930 in Cleveland, to Leon and Viola (nee: Gulimotti) Carabotta he had been a longtime area resident.Angelo served in the US Navy during Korea, after which he had worked at Addressograph-Multigraph in Cleveland for 27 years before doing odd jobs and helping those around him. He enjoyed taking care of his yard, landscaping, visiting with friends and Cleveland sports.He is survived by his sons: Chris (Kimberly) of Atlanta, GA, Danny (Lesley) of Madison and Marc (Theresa) of Madison; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; siblings: Roger (Marie) of Mentor and Ida of Mayfield Hts.He was preceded in death by his siblings: Joe, Oliver, Carlos, Josephine, Stella & Nancy.A memorial Service will be held at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison 2726 Hubbard Road, Madison, Ohio at 7pm on Tuesday, May 7. Friends my call from 5 until 7pm at the funeral home.
Published in News-Herald on May 6, 2019