Funeral Mass for Angelo J. Tomaselli, 79, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Redeemer Church, 15712 Kipling Ave., Cleveland. Father Martin Polito will officiate. Mr. Tomaselli passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at University Hospitals of Cleveland. Born Aug. 5, 1940, in Cleveland, he was raised in the Collinwood area of Cleveland, before settling in Willoughby. Angelo was an active parishioner of Holy Redeemer Church in Collinwood, and a 1959 graduate of Collinwood High School. He moved to Willoughby 50 years ago, where he was the proud owner of Willoughby Automotive Supply and later, Mentor Auto Parts. In 1986, Angelo was elected as Willoughby’s Ward 2 Councilman and remained in the position for 11 years. He became the City of Willoughby’s Service Director as an appointment of then Mayor Dave Anderson. He proudly served in that position for 21 years, becoming the longest serving Service Director in the city’s history. To his peers, he was known for his sarcastic sense of humor and his sincere care for everyone he met. During his tenure, Angelo was honored by the city as “Santa” Tomaselli, as he was a driving force behind the Willoughby Christmas displays, downtown Willoughby Tree Lighting, the hanging of spring flower baskets, tree planters and bridge flower boxes. He was a standing member of F.O.P.A. Lodge 69, Willoughby Evening Lions and The Collinwood Memories Association. He loved coaching both Willoughby and CYO youth sports, especially baseball and football. He was proud of collecting Santa Claus figures and taking annual trips to Frankenmuth, Mich., to see the world’s largest Christmas Village with his family. He was the beloved husband of 57 years to Mary Judith “Judy” (nee Evans) Tomaselli; loving father of Maria R. Tomaselli (Joe Masak), Lisa A. (Robert) Swope, and John M. Tomaselli; cherished grandfather of Kelly Swope, Angelo Tomaselli, Mia Tomaselli, and Emma Tomaselli; brother of Sylvia (Gino) Palombo; and uncle of nieces and nephews. Angelo was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose (nee Margiotti) Tomaselli; and sister, Antoinette (Frank, dec.) Zigman. Family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers contributions in his name may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019