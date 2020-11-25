Angelo “Chuck” Tirabasso, age 95, a lifelong resident of Wickliffe, OH and U.S. Army veteran, passed away Sunday November 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born to Carmen and Antoinette Marie (nee Garzia) Tirabasso, Chuck is survived by his children: Kim, Karen, Rick (Holli), Kathi (Rich); grandchildren Michele (James), Jamie (Matt), Joshua, Genie, Carly, and Nick; six great grandchildren; nieces Patty, Denyse, Anita, Jeanie, and Nancy, and nephew William.Chuck was preceded in death by his siblings: Christine, Joe, Peter and Mary, his beloved granddaughter, Holly, and his son-in-law, Dino.During high school, he joined the military and served in the South Pacific in World War II, where he fought bravely for our country and for the lives of others. He was awarded a Bronze Star for meritorious service and received a Purple Heart from injuries sustained during the Battle of Okinawa. Upon returning home, he was employed at Chase Brass and Copper Company (BP America), and retired in 1990.He took after his father in that he very much enjoyed tending to his garden and drinking homemade wine. He frequently went on nature walks and was a lover of animals. He was well known in his community and loved for his selflessness, kindness, sense of humor, loyalty, and compassion. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 7, Department of Ohio for 60 years. He was also a lifelong Indians fan.Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (Masks Required with Social Distancing and Occupancy Limits). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Burial with military honors will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Legion Post 7 29919 Euclid Ave. Wickliffe, OH 44092.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
