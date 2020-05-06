Anita L. Bakale (nee Westover), age 83, beloved wife of the late Joseph M., Sr.; loving mother of Victoria Fairbanks (husband James), Joseph M. Jr., Anthony (wife Kathleen) and Gregory (wife Teresa, deceased); devoted grandmother of Patrick Kunsman (wife Sora), Bryan Kunsman (wife Nicole), Nicholas Collins (wife Lauren) and Timothy Bakale and great-grandmother of Abigail, Isabelle, Summer, Torin, Ruby, Davin and Bryson Kunsman; cherished daughter of the late Oliver and Antoinette (nee Vanderbaken) Westover; dearest sister of the late Bertha Westover, Elaine Simmons (husband John, deceased), Jayne Shaulis (husband Floydd, deceased), Florence Tingley (husband Larry, deceased), Norma Fern (husband Richard, deceased), Olivia James (husband John, deceased), Phyllis Tingley (husband Robert), Oliver J. Westover Jr., Mary Jo Stoker (husband Gardner) and Madeleine Makosky (husband John); dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Anita was born on December 29, 1936, in Beaverdale, Pennsylvania, and passed away on May 4, 2020. She was a resident of Wickliffe since 1960, formerly residing in Pennsylvania where she graduated from High School. Anita worked as a manager of personal services for Nationwide Temporary Services. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church (Wickliffe) for many years. Anita was an avid sports fan for the Cleveland Cavs, Indians, and Browns. She loved listening to all kinds of music including Pink Floyd, country, and Andre Bocelli. Anita enjoyed dancing, especially polkas. She will be remembered most as a caring, strong-willed, and determined woman who loved animals. Anita loved baking, especially cookies and cakes. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Anita to American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106, or Susan G. Komen (ww5.komen.org/donate). Prayers of Christian Burial on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91). Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Online obituary and guestbook www.DeJohnCares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020.