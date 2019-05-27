News-Herald Obituaries
|
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Anita M. Blakeslee

Anita M. Blakeslee Obituary
A memorial service for Anita M. Blakeslee, age 76, of Fairport Harbor will be held 7:00 pm Friday May 31, 2019 at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Family and friends received 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday.Anita was born January 11, 1943 in Fairport Harbor, to John and Anna Marie (Petko) Hogya. She passed away May 25, 2019 at Grand River Health and Rehab in Painesville.She was a librarian at the Fairport Harbor Library for over 40 years. Anita enjoyed watching criminal TV shows and murder mysteries. Her great joy was spending time with her grandchildren.Anita is survived by her sons: Craig (Michele) Blakeslee of Fairport Harbor, Chris (Kimberly) Blakeslee of Mentor, Cliff Blakeslee of Mentor, and Curt Blakeslee of Ft. Pierce, Fl; brother, Tom (Helga) Hogya of the Villlages, FL.; and sister, Kathy Urban of Naples. Fl; grandchildren: Chris Jr., Courtney, Brooke, and Kennedy.She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jack Hogya.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to: The Lake County Dog Shelter 2600 North Ridge Road, Painesville, Oh 44077
Published in News-Herald on May 28, 2019
