Anita M. DeWitt Matz (Rano), age 73, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on November 20, 2019. She was born January 27, 1946, in Worchester, to Michael and Mae Rano, both deceased. Anita is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Matz; her son, Richard (Lisa) DeWitt, Gary DeWitt, Donald DeWitt and Shawn Matz; her grandchildren, Tim (Kendall) DeWitt and Chelsea (Nick) Aquila; her great-grandchildren, Nikaya and Harper; her siblings, Earl Swanson and Effie Reise; and her goddaughter, Tammylou (Lewis) Bouy; and many nieces and nephews. She was a retired member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, Post 7. She loved life and was a crusader in helping many recovery from drugs and alcohol. Anita was a longtime member of Alcoholics Anonymous. She always was a positive soul, who brought light into darkness. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, who will be dearly missed. Private family burial on Tuesday in Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. Please join us to celebrate her life on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, Ohio 44095. Visitation Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Anita can be made to , 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019