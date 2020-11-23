Anita Savastano, age 61, of Painesville Township, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 19, 2020. Anita was preceded in death by her loving father Marvin and mother Rosalyn Kaffeman, devoted mother of Samantha; cherished grandmother of Alexa Nuanmanee; loving sister of Sara (Kenneth) Callaway and Janice (Roger) Orn; dear aunt of Jamie Pokersnik (Tara) and Jennifer Oppenheim (Brandon and Landon); longtime boyfriend of Mark Eros; dear cousin and friend of too many to list. A common theme in remembrances of her include her great sense of humor, her near constant smile, and her ever present laughter. Her greatest joy in life was her granddaughter Alexa. A free spirit in every sense of the word, she will be forever missed and live on in our memories. Due to the global pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In honor of Anita, please consider donating in her honor to her granddaughter's college fund, on Go Fund Me, "In Memory of Anita Savastano-Alexa's College Fund.