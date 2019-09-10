|
|
Anka Saric entered eternal rest on September 10, 2019. Services for Anka Saric, of Willoughby, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Paul Croatian Church, 1389 East 40th Street, Cleveland. The Rev. Fr. Zvonko Blasko will officiate services. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Twp. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her daughters, as she entered Heaven. Anka was born on Easter Sunday, March 24, 1940, in Ljubac, Croatia to Marija and Ivan Jeras (nee Perkovic). She married the love of her life, Ivica Saric, on June 19, 1961. Anka was a hard worker and faithful Catholic who loved God with all her heart and always put her family first. She nourished her family not only with her amazing cooking, but with her boundless love that manifested itself in everything she did. Anka is survived by her three daughters, who she cherished with all of her heart, Manuela (Josip) Miljak, Sandra (John) Galic and Cindy (Josip) Condic. Her love for her daughters was only surpassed by her love for her grandchildren, Ivica, Daniel and Korina Miljak; Petar and Anabela Galic; and Marko, Marin and Martina Condic. She was blessed with the unending love of her daughters and was sustained by her adoring grandchildren, her reason for being. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Marcela Knez, of Zadar, Croatia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; her parents; and her brother, Petar Jeras. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, wife, sister, cousin, friend, confidant and our everything. She will never be forgotten, and a piece of our heart left with her. Many thanks to Elara Hospice, Home Health and Physical Therapy for their compassionate care of our mother in her final days, but especially Tanya for her loving care and Fran for easing her journey. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 12, 2019