Anka Saric
In Loving Memory of ANKA SARIC 3/24/1940 - 9/10/2019 Dear Mom, This past year has been so heartbreaking. Your life was such a blessing to us. You touched so many lives with your warmth, compassion and kindness. Your faith was the the unwavering bedrock of our family. There are so many things to miss. Your wisdom and your guidance were profound. You understood everything especially the words we did not say. No one will ever love us as fully and completely as you did. Your love is truly irreplaceable, but your friendship is what we miss the most. You taught us everything except how to live without you. Your death is the first sorrow that we wept without you. As we dig deeply for strength to bear your loss, you remain in our hearts and minds everyday and forever. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen. Your loving daughters Manuela, Sandra, Cindy and families

Published in News-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
