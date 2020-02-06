|
|
Ann Call, age 85, formerly of Jefferson City, Missouri, peacefully passed away on January 30, 2020. She was born in Enid, Oklahoma on October 31, 1934 to the late Roy and Josephine (nee Roberts) Call. Annie loved photos, family, knitting dish cloths, and especially her bears. She enjoyed playing many card games with her niece, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Annie also loved puzzles, creep-creep mouse, and the hand slap game. Ann is survived by her dedicated niece, Jill (Edward) Delost (nee Stevens), and their children, Samantha, Stephanie and Jacob; nephew, Mark (Lisa) Stevens, and their children, Molly and Julia; and nephew, John (Sandy) Stevens, and their children, Brian and Jennifer. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Judith (Samuel) Stevens. The family will have a memorial service for Ann at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donation in Ann Call’s memory be made to Community Christian Church, 1757 Woodclift Dr., Suite 101, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109. Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020