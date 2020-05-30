Ann deHamel Sullivan (nee Gaither), 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Chagrin Falls on May 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jack deHamel, Ted Horsey, Ken Chidlaw and, most recently on May 10th, 2020, her beloved Buddy Sullivan. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Paul Gaither (Jeanne deceased), Rebecca Yates (Jim deceased) and Helen Gottron (Don deceased).Ann is the loving mother of daughters, joAnne deHamel Small (Neil), Corinne deHamel, Katie deHamel (deceased). She is also survived by Sullivan stepchildren, Rick (Peggy), Dave (Joanne deceased), Terri Fitzpatrick (Tim), Kathy (Rose Leininger), Tim (Calli), DJ, Dennis, and Peggy (Michael Bloom). Ann was the loving grandmother of Virginia Kapostasy (Steve), Sally Unger (Seth), Andrew Small (Katie) , Cameron Small (Amanda), Kelly Small and Corinne Tallion, both deceased. She was the great grandmother of eight.Ann was born July 13, 1922 to Paul and Ann Gaither in Cleveland, Ohio. Her childhood was spent in Chagrin Falls and she graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1940 and Flora Stone Mather College in 1944 with a degree in social work. Ann was the oldest living original resident of Lake Lucerne, where she kept her pony, Chubby, who was often transported in the back seat of the family car. She could ride Chubby standing on his back.With a life characterized by many colorful career positions, Ann worked for IBM Corporation, Fenn College, Geauga County Welfare Department and Bainbridge Library. An avid volunteer, she worked very hard for Chagrin Falls School Levies, Visiting Nurses, several women's philanthropic organizations as well as The Cleveland Society for the Blind where she served for over 30 years and became a braille translator.Ann was very musical and wrote hundreds of songs and even composed a successful musical that was produced twice as a fundraiser for Case Western Reserve University and the Bainbridge Library. This was remarkable because she couldn't read music, was a self-taught pianist and only played by ear. She was a great cook and loved entertaining her many friends and family and was a passionate Scrabble and Bridge player. She will be greatly missed.In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to Hattie Larlham Foundation, 9772 Diagonal Road, Mantua, Ohio 44255. Private graveside services will be on July 13, 2020. Please sign Tribute Wall at:murphyfamilyfuneralhome.com