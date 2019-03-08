Ann Heckman (nee Klaus), age 86. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Loving mother of Laurie Camp, Linda Meakin D.V.M. (husband Dan), Jim (wife Margie), Meg, John (wife Lucy), and Beth Bressler (husband Nick). Dearest grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 12. Dear sister of nine brothers and one sister, all deceased. Survived by her little dog, Maggie.

Ann was born on July 3, 1932 and passed away on March 5, 2019. She was a resident of Wickliffe for 51 years and a member of Ss. Robert & William Parish. Ann was a member of the East Side Irish-American Club. She graduated from Collinwood High School and was a homemaker.

Before starting her family, Ann was an executive secretary at Lincoln Electric.

Ann loved polka dancing and traveling. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed.

Mass of Christian Burial Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery.

Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Ann at the Mullally Funeral Home located in the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Rd. (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Sunday 4 to 8 p.m.

Arrangements by Mullally Funeral Service

216-531-9411 Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019