|
|
Mass of Christian Burial for Ann J. (Koss) Mates, 95, of Mentor, will be at 11 AM on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. The Rev. Thomas W. Johns will officiate at the Mass.Mrs. Mates passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Heartland of Willoughby.Born June 10, 1924 in Pulawski Township, MI, she was a longtime Wooster area resident before moving to Lake County about 15 years ago.She was a member of Saint John Vianney Catholic Church. She was a big Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed playing rummy.Survivors are her daughters, Donna (Dan) Wolski and Nancy (Rick) Beattie; grandchildren, Joanna (Joseph) Chinquee, Jeff Wolski, Rich Beattie, Robin Isabella and Kyle Mates; nine great-grandchildren and sister, Julia Zabka. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Eddie in 2001 and her son, Dennis, in 2003. Her parents, Joseph and Juliana (Semp) Koss and six siblings are also deceased.Private family interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 10, 2019