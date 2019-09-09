Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Ann L. Brown


1932 - 2019
Ann L. Brown Obituary
Ann L. Brown (nee Cuyler), age 86, passed away Sept. 5, 2019, at Mapleview Country Villa in Chardon.
She was born Oct. 13, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Ann was the beloved wife of the late Harry; mother of Colleen "Kelly" (Tim) Hegedus, Gary (Kathleen) Brown, Sharon Potter (Darrell, deceased); grandmother of Jessie and Kenny (Katie) Potter, Meghan, Cody, Tyler and Brendan Brown; great-grandmother of Corbin, Myles, Ryker, Kyler and Harley Potter; sister of Lenore Braun, Eileen Spangenberg (deceased).
Funeral Services Saturday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., (Willoughby), where family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you do something special for someone you love.
Published in The News-Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
