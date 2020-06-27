Ann Louise Knesebeck, age 89, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020.. She was the daughter of Thomas and Ethel (Webb) Salisbury born on February 17, 1931 in San Antonio Texas.Those who knew Ann would describe her as loving and personable. While her disposition was normally rather laid-back, she had a strong competitive streak, evident whenever she played games with family or friends. Pinochle, poker, any board game, but especially Scrabble, were some of her favorite pastimes. She enjoyed travel and made many happy memories on adventures with her husband and friends. She was an active member of a senior's bowling league for many years and relished the competition.She is survived by her husband of 67 years Wayne; sons: Wayne (Peggy) Knesebeck, Donald Knesebeck, Thomas Knesebeck; daughter, Nancy (Nick) Blasius; grandchildren: Kristen (Kevin) Duncan, Mark (Nicole) Knesebeck, Katie McVey, Brian Blasius, Kevin Blasius, Jeffrey Knesebeck, Jenifer( Richard) Woodman, Josh Knesebeck and 12 great grandchildrenShe was preceded in death by son Gary, and her parents.Services will be Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home 667 Mentor Ave. Painesville. Burial will be in Whitehaven Memorial Park in Mayfield. Family and friends may call from 10 AM-12PM Wednesday at the funeral home.