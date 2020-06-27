Ann Louise Knesebeck
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Louise Knesebeck, age 89, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020.. She was the daughter of Thomas and Ethel (Webb) Salisbury born on February 17, 1931 in San Antonio Texas.Those who knew Ann would describe her as loving and personable. While her disposition was normally rather laid-back, she had a strong competitive streak, evident whenever she played games with family or friends. Pinochle, poker, any board game, but especially Scrabble, were some of her favorite pastimes. She enjoyed travel and made many happy memories on adventures with her husband and friends. She was an active member of a senior's bowling league for many years and relished the competition.She is survived by her husband of 67 years Wayne; sons: Wayne (Peggy) Knesebeck, Donald Knesebeck, Thomas Knesebeck; daughter, Nancy (Nick) Blasius; grandchildren: Kristen (Kevin) Duncan, Mark (Nicole) Knesebeck, Katie McVey, Brian Blasius, Kevin Blasius, Jeffrey Knesebeck, Jenifer( Richard) Woodman, Josh Knesebeck and 12 great grandchildrenShe was preceded in death by son Gary, and her parents.Services will be Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home 667 Mentor Ave. Painesville. Burial will be in Whitehaven Memorial Park in Mayfield. Family and friends may call from 10 AM-12PM Wednesday at the funeral home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved