Ann M. Kassing, 88, of Fostoria, Ohio, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at The Heritage Care Center in Findlay, Ohio. She was born on December 10, 1930 in Tiffin, Ohio to Ray and Florence (Mathers) Kassing. Surviving is her nephew, Dr. William Kassing, of Cincinnati; and niece, Jan (Larry) Downing, of Fostoria. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert Kassing. Ann was a 1948 graduate of Jackson Liberty High School, she received her Bachelor’s Degree at Capital University and Masters Degree from both Ohio State and Kent State Universities. She retired in 1984 from the Willoughby Eastlake School District with over 30 years of service. Ann was a member of the High Street United Methodist Church in Fostoria and a member of the DAR Daughters of the American Revolution. Private graveside services will be held. Burial will be in Fountain Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the High Street United Methodist Church, 243 West High Street, Fostoria, Ohio 44830 or to the Willoughby Historical Society, 30 Public Square, Willoughby, Ohio 44094. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.hffh.net.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 26, 2019