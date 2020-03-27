|
|
Ann Margaret Schlosser (nee York), 74, of Seattle, WA, died March 24 at Laurel Cove Community in Shoreline after a several-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. "Nancy," as she was known to family and friends, was born on Jan. 28, 1946 to Wallace B. and Margaret L. York, in Painesville, the third of five children. She attended St. Mary's School and graduated in 1964 from Thomas W. Harvey High School. She received a Bachelor of Arts in English degree from Ursuline College in Cleveland in 1968, and later earned a degree in computer science in Washington State. After meeting the love of her life, Robert L. Schlosser of Rochester, NY, in the early 1970s, Nancy and Bob married in Michigan and soon decided to locate to Seattle, where they made their home for the next 40-some years. Nancy worked for many years at Safeco Insurance in Seattle, and for the University of Washington until retiring a few years ago. She loved to travel, garden, hike and read, and was an excellent seamstress who created beautiful quilts which she generously gave to her friends and relatives. Nancy also loved cats, had a wonderful sense of humor, and did volunteer work translating print books into Braille. Nancy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert L. Schlosser of Seattle; sisters, Mary E. Horrigan of Marlborough, CT; Florence (Robert) Ellis of Lorain; Clara (Terry Gambill) Baker of Las Vegas, NV, and brother, John W. York of Painesville. Also surviving are several cousins, nephews, nieces, and great nephews and great nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace B. and Margaret L. York; her brother-in-law, Richard E. Horrigan; and sister-in-law, Mary Alice York. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Harvey Funeral Home of Seattle. Contributions may be made to Quilter's Anonymous.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 28, 2020