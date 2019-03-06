|
|
Ann Marie (Kosten) Martinson passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019 at Cardinal Woods Skilled Nursing in Madison, Ohio, where she had lived for several years. Ann was born August 4, 1954.Loving niece of Helen (Kosten) Troha and Albert Kosten (JoEllen). Dear cousin and friend to many.She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Kosten; mother, Ann (Pinasky) Kosten; and daughter, Beth Ann (Martinson) Ciarlillo.Ann worked at the Cleveland Clinic as an Information Systems Analyst, where she initiated the My Chart program, still being used today.She loved horticulture, birds, cats, and spending time with her family.Friends may call at Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Road, Madison, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Interment All Souls Cemetery, Chardon OH.In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Ann Marie’s memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation:www.nationalmssociety.org.Online condolences may be made at:www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 7, 2019