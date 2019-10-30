News-Herald Obituaries
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
29850 Euclid Ave
Wickliffe, OH
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
29850 Euclid Ave
Wickliffe, OH
Ann T. Romash


1922 - 2019
Ann T. Romash Obituary
Ann T. Romash, age 97, of Euclid, passed away October 30, 2019. She was born in Euclid, on July 6, 1922, to the late Anton and Agnes Gregorc. Ann is survived by her nieces, Margaret Grzincic, Mary Ann Edwards, Bonnie (Rob) Warner, Barbara Grzincic; nephews, Anthony Gregorc, John Gregorc, Joseph (Tina) Grzincic; and her stepson, James (Donna) Romash. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael Romash; nephews, John Grzincic and Ronald Gregorc. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. A Visitation will be held one hour before mass at the church. Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
