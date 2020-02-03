|
Ann "Mama Ana" Tavcar (nee Sladic), age 97, loving mother of Joe and Jane Leksan (husband Andy); devoted grandmother of Anthony, Jacob, John, Paul and the late Kristina Leksan; cherished daughter of the late Jozef and Helen (nee Rozman) Sladic; dearest sister of the late Joe Sladic and several other deceased siblings; dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Contributions may be made in memory of Ann to St. Vitus Catholic Church, 6019 Lausche Ave., Cleveland, OH 44103. Ann was born on May 29, 1922 in Novo Mesto, Slovenia and passed away on January 31, 2020. She was a resident of Willoughby Hills for eight years, formerly residing in Massillon. In 1969, Ann came from Slovenia to Massillon and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. She graduated from High School in Slovenia and was a homemaker. Ann’s family owned vineyards in Slovenia and made wine. She loved crocheting, sewing, and word puzzles. Ann followed Slovenian politics and enjoyed gardening and was a good cook. She will be remembered most as a very happy, hardworking, strong willed and very loving woman who was very independent. Ann was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was friendly, social, funny, witty and will be dearly missed.Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Vitus Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Ann at the Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Friday 3 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 5, 2020