Ann “Ani” Zajec (nee Stepec), age 85. Beloved wife of 65 years to Karl. Loving and devoted mother of Doris and Robert (Dorene). Cherished grandmother of Stacy Cole (Josh), Sherry Graham (Tyler), Shannon and Bobby; great grandmother of Connor, Nathan, Mason and Bennett. Dearest daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (nee Medved) Stepec. Dear sister of Slavko Stepec (deceased), Lojze Stepec (deceased), Mirko Stepec (deceased), Josephine Kastelic (Joseph), Mara Hren (Frank) (both deceased), Vida Jakomin (Ivan, deceased), Ciril Stepec (deceased) (Ursula), Tone Stepec (Martina) (both deceased) and Franci Stepec (deceased). Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to St. Mary Church, 15519 Holmes Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday September 19, 2020 St. Mary Church at 9:30AM (while practicing social distancing and the use of masks). (No Visitation). Interment All Souls Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home, 18149 Bagley Road Middleburg Heights (West of I-71).