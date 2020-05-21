Anna (nee Kuehn) Beracz, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at St. Augustine Manor, Cleveland, OH. The family will receive friends 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral mass will be held 12 noon, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH. Social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. View full obituary at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2020.