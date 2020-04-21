|
|
Funeral Mass for Anna C. (nee Cassell) Badzik, 90, of Mentor, will be 2 p.m. Friday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. (Social distancing in the church will be observed.)Anna passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Symphony of Mentor.She was born Aug. 8, 1929, in Cleveland.Anna was a member of St. John Vianney Church in Mentor, where she was also a member of the Christ Child Society. She was active with Meals on Wheels, enjoyed playing Bridge, and loved baking and gardening.She was the loving mother of Mary Ann Badzik, Mark V. Badzik, David J. (Linda) Badzik, and Beth Cecilia (Kelly) Powell; cherished grandmother of Evan Badzik and David Badzik; and sister of Margaret Mary Cassell.Anna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vincent H. Badzik in 2010; daughter, Laura Margaret Badzik; parents, Paul H. and Cecilia (nee Curry) Cassell; and brother, Paul Cassell.Family will receive friends prior to the Mass at St. John Vianney Church.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 74924, Cleveland, OH 44194, or at .Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 23, 2020