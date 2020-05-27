Anna Grace Herbert Rosenberger, 94, of Willoughby, Ohio, went peacefully to be with her Lord on May 20, 2020 with family by her side. She was born to the late John Wesley and Mary Elizabeth McCoy Herbert on October 14, 1925 in Oak Hill, Ohio. Ann was one of ten children in the Herbert family. After graduating from high school, she went to work as a secretary in Columbus, Ohio where she met the love of her life, James Henry Rosenberger, a veterinary student at The Ohio State University.Ann and Jim were married September 9, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio and had nearly 69 beautiful years together. They moved to Clinton, Wisconsin, a small country town near Beloit, for Jim to begin his veterinary career. After seven years they relocated to Kankakee, Illinois and lived there for two years before moving to the Cleveland suburbs in 1961. It was there they settled for good and raised their family.She is survived by her husband, Jim; her four children, Dan (Jody) Rosenberger, Beth (Roger) Miller, Jim (Molly) Rosenberger, and Mark (Jacqueline) Rosenberger; eleven grandchildren (Ashley, Jack, Abigail, Anna, Brooke, Lindsay, Grant, Harrison, Grace, James, and Cecilia); and twelve great grandchildren (Ryder, Rafael, Hank, Ivy, Kit, Luke, Sean, Tim, Katie, Kyler, Kiersten, and Keegan). She is also survived by her sister, DeMonta. Ann was a kindhearted, charitable, hardworking woman who deeply loved and daily worshipped her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A truly beautiful lady in all aspects of her life. Devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, friend, and counselor to innumerous others. She was always there for anyone who needed a helping hand, words of encouragement, or a timely prayer. She belonged to and actively participated in many churches during her life; most recently Parkside Church and Shoreline Church. She served as a deaconess, choir member, prenuptial counselor, in the bereavement ministry and as a prayer meeting leader. Ann was active for many years in Christian Women’s Club, Bible Study Fellowship, Christian Couples Club, Crossroads Prison Ministries, and the Billy Graham Crusade in Cleveland in 1972. She also authored a devotional titled, Meditations on Psalms. Over the years Ann, her family and friends had many wonderful times together which are now flooding our memories with happiness helping to ease the loss of our family’s matriarch. Through this time of mourning and heartache we all are comforted knowing she is in that special place that God has prepared for all of us. During these times of social distancing due to COVID-19, Ann’s Memorial service and burial will be a private family Celebration of Life. Funeral services will be held at DeJohn Funeral Home and Celebration Center in Chesterland, Ohio on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The service will begin at 1:00pm and a live web-stream of the proceedings will be available for friends to watch. Go to https://www.dejohnfuneral.com/ and the web-stream will be under Ann’s obituary page. Interment will be at Russell Township Riverview Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The City Mission. For more information: https://www.thecitymission.org/honors-memorials/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020.