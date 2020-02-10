|
|
Anna M. (Maurer) Roos, age 91, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away February 6, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 29, 1928, in Bristol, PA. Mrs. Roos had been a longtime member of St. Bede the Venerable Church, where she had worked in the office for 10 years, as well as being active in the choir. She loved to decorate cakes and made many cakes for members of the church and for various church events. She also loved to write poetry. It was always her wish to share her poems with as many people as she could. She once wrote, "If you had ever been a little person, on land or sea, handing out poems, then that would have been me." She is survived by her son, Stephen (Satsumi) Roos; grandchildren, Raymond Roos, Thomas Roos, Marie Roos, and Hannah Roos; sister-in-law, Catherine Roos; and other loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; parents, Louis and Mary Maurer; sister, Mary Burton; and brother-in-law, Alan Burton. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at church. Interment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland. Contributions may be made in Mrs. Roos’s memory to St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 16, 2020