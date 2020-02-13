|
A life well lived!Born April 12, 1929 in Tiltonsville, Ohio on the Ohio River to Dr. John and Alice Hitchcock. Died at 90 years of age in her home in Hamlet Hills, Chagrin Falls, Ohio, February 13, 2020 after a year-long fight with cancer.She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Chagrin Falls, Ohio where she was often noticed for wearing her favorite hats for Sunday service. She started a line dancing group there and danced late into her life. She was also known for her big band dancing and completed a square dance certification with the Broken Wheel Squares in her 80s. She loved to garden and cook. She was a gifted artist.Some of her happiest memories were as a little girl running everywhere on Kelly’s Island on Lake Erie where her father was the island doctor. She attended Andrews School for Girls in Willoughby, Ohio. She met and married Charles E. Janes (deceased) during World War II. She leaves behind the world’s best kids, Carol Janes, Tom Janes and wife Lorraine, their children Halle and Tom (deceased) and Charlie Janes and wife Kari and their daughters Madison and Lauren, and great-grandson, Jackson. Widowed after 27 years of marriage, she married Eugene Mutch and had a wonderful five years with him until he died in a work accident. She was a wonderful stepmother and friend to his children, John and Kenny, both deceased. Undaunted, she met James Morgan on a cruise and was married on Valentine’s Day. Jim died after giving her 27 years of travel and adventure. She was a loving stepmother to his daughters, Connie (deceased), Millie and Marianne. Memorial services to be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 at The United Methodist Church in Chagrin Falls at 3 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Anna’s memory to either The or The United Methodist Church.Arrangements by Murphy Funeral Home, Chagrin Falls. Please sign Tribute Wall at: murphyfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 15, 2020