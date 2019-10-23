|
|
Ann always held herself out with class, charm and dignity. Whomever she befriended was a friend forever. She lit up the room when she arrived. Ann had the “it” factor.Ann was a type A person. She accomplished, with passion, her goals in life. You knew you could go to her for any reason. She always had the “answer” you needed to hear. She brought out the best in everyone.She was born in Altoona, PA and met the love of her life, Russ Sr., where he resided as well. They were inseparable for over 40 years and the best parents anyone could ever ask for. They made roots in Willowick and eventually Concord Township. They travelled the world before his passing. Their love was everlasting.They had four children that she cherished until October 22nd - Russ Jr. (Lynne), Tom, Lisa and Bob. They cherished her as well. Her guidance, advice, and support will be dearly missed. Her grandchildren adored her, and she adored them in all ways - Tom, Ryan, Nick, Jordon, Taylor and Mitchell.After Russ Sr. passed, Ann was fortunate to meet Rick Kestner. They came together at the right time, eventually married and spent many wonderful, loving years together in Ohio, California and Florida. Rick adored her.Wendy (Philip) and Robb (Jen) bonded with Ann immediately and a close, caring relationship was forged with them and her grandchildren, Julia, Paulina, and Rowland (“the munchkins”).Ann was preceded in death by Russ Sr.; her parents, Julia and Pietro; her brother, Dr. Anthony; and her grandson, Ryan.Ann enjoyed life to the fullest, especially all holidays with her family. Christmas Eve will never be the same. Casinos (where she was the luckiest person we know) will not miss her, but she will miss them. Her meatballs, eggplant parmesan, and gagoots and peppers will never be duplicated. And the Indians, Browns and Buckeyes lost one of their biggest fans.Friends may call 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 PM, Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township.After her grandson Ryan passed, Ann was always sensitive to the opioid problem in this world. Therefore, if you wish to donate on her behalf and her love for Ryan, please do so to “Fight the Urge Inc.”, 7924 Augusta Lane, Concord Township, OH 44077.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 25, 2019