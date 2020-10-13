Funeral services for Anna R. (Albus) Adams, 102, of Kirtland, will be 12 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.Family will receive friends 10 AM- 12 PM Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Social distancing protocols will be observed and masks are required.Anna passed away October 13, 2020 in Kirtland. She was born August 9, 1918 In Powhatan Point, Ohio.She retired from Kirtland Schools after many years of service.Anna enjoyed travelling and bowling, playing bingo and visiting casinos with family and friends. She loved growing her little flower garden.Survivors include her son, Donald (Laura) Bokanovich and step-granddaughter, Debbie Snoke.She was preceded in death by her husbands, Leroy Adams, Paul Londress, and Peter Bokanovich; parents, Herman and Ethel (Bertrand) Albus; siblings, Evelyn, Edna Mae, and William Albus; and step-daughter, Evelyn “Toots” Taylor.Final resting place will be in South Kirtland Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, family suggest contributions be made to Community of Christ Church, 9017 Chillicothe Rd., Kirtland, OH 44094.www.davisbabcock.com