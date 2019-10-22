|
Anna (Syktich) Ribelli, 90 of Mentor, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospital, Mayfield Heights, OH. She was born May 7, 1929 in Smithmill, PA.Mrs. Ribelli was mostly a mom, gram, and homemaker.Anna was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Mentor. She was an avid reader and Cleveland Indians fan.Anna was the loving mother of Fred (Kathy) Ribelli, Doreen (Mike) Heywood, and Gerald G. (Gail) Ribelli; the cherished grandmother of Amanda (Shawn) Houlahan, Joe Ribelli, Kristen Ribelli, Jonathan Heywood, Thomas Ribelli, Perry Ribelli, and Neil Ribelli; and beloved sister of Estella Vreeland and Michael (Lucy) Syktich.Preceding Anna in death are her husband of 61 years, Orlando L. “Larry” Ribelli; parents, John and Nancy Syktich; siblings, Charles, Harry, John, Stanley, Joe, Samuel, and David Skytich, Katherine Ordwein, and Helen Muhaw.The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH. 44060.A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Please meet at the church.Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery.Family requests contributions may be made in her memory to Friends of the Kirtland Public Library, 9267 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland, OH 44094.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 23, 2019