McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Funeral Mass for Anna “Joyce” (nee Karel) Thurman, 84, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Justin Martyr Church, 35711 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake.Mrs. Thurman passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland.She was born July 25, 1934, in Cleveland.Anna was the loving mother of Patricia (Mike) Lombardo, Katherine (Douglas) Kules, Victoria (John) Wordingham, Rose (Marc) Blitz, John Thurman (Andrea Armstrong), and Jason Thurman; cherished grandmother of Mike and Victoria Lombardo, Kristin Hagedorn, John (Abbie) Hagedorn, Chris and Paul Wordingham, Nicholas and Jessica Blitz; great-grandmother of five; and sister of Kathy (Charles) Kermode.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John; parents, Joseph and Anna (nee Jabrosky) Karel; and brother, Joseph “Billy” (Pat) Karel.Family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
