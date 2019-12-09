|
|
Anna Zorich (nee Nekich), 92, of Willoughby Hills, OH passed away peacefully at the Enclave of Newell Creek Assisted Living in Mentor, Friday evening, December 6th, 2019. She was born in Detroit, MI on January 11th, 1927 to the late Robert and Julia (Yovich) Nekich. Anna is once again reunited with her loving husband of 42 years, George M. Zorich, who died in 1990. She was very proud of her Croatian Heritage. Anna loved listening to Croatian music and attending local cultural events. She was a member of both CFU Croatian Lodge 337 and Homes Avenue Pensioners Club. Anna also loved gardening and spending time with her family, especially all of her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, of whom she adored. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Deborah (Randy) Continenza, Julie (John) Ellingson; grandchildren, Jessica, Melissa, Nick, Adam, Dan, Amy, Ben, Maggie; great-grandchildren, Chase, Avery, Abigail, Levi, Leo, Paxson; siblings, Mildred Major, William (Marilyn) Nekich; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She will also be missed by Joe Matesic, with whom she enjoyed 25 years of companionship. Anna is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; sons, William Zorich and Mark Zorich; and brother, Robert Nekich. A memorial mass will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, December 13th, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 401 North St., Chardon, OH 44024. Family and friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. on Friday until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna’s memory are requested to me made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Av e., Cleveland, Ohio 44110 or by visiting https://www.hospicewr.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Best Funeral Home, 15809 Madison Rd., Middlefield, OH 44062. 440-632-0818. Online condolences may be sent at: www.bestfunerals.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 10, 2019