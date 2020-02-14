Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
Annabel C. Land


1923 - 2020
Annabel C. Land Obituary
Annabel C. Land, 96, of Willoughby, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Fairmount Health Center, Willoughby. She was born September 26, 1923 in Akron, OH to the late James and Marie Chalker. Mrs. Land worked as a substitute teacher through the Euclid School System and also taught night classes in bookkeeping. She was an active member of the Garden Club of the Hills, American Association of University Women and the PTA. She also volunteered for 15 years as Treasurer for the Euclid Meals on Wheels program. She and her late husband, Alfred, enjoyed worldwide travel for over 30 years. Survivors include her children, Susan (David) Broz, Alfred (Elizabeth) Land III and James (Roberta) Land; grandchildren, Sheryl (Jason) England, Stacy (Shaun) McCullough, Jennifer Land, Gregory (Karen) Land, Timothy Land and Douglas (Megan) Land; great-grandchildren, Delaney and Seamus McCullough and Theodore and Beatrice England; and sister, Janice Chalker. Preceding Annabel in death are her husband, Alfred Land Jr.; and brother, Eugene Chalker. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Contributions may be made in memory of Annabel to the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter, 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, Ohio 44122 or the , 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
