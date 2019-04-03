Annabelle (Covert) Kropac-Kochever, age 87, of Painesville, Ohio, passed away on March 19, 2019 in Venice, Florida with her children by her side.She was born July 12, 1931 in Duluth, Minnesota to Arthur and Frances Covert. In 1936 her family moved to Painesville where Annabelle attended school, graduating from Harvey High.The Covert family was active in a variety of businesses in Lake County. At a young age Annabelle began as a cashier at family owned Matches Coffee Shop (1942), followed by the Parmly Hotel for 12 years, and then owned Hellriegel’s Inn for 48 years. During her career, she kept a very active social life belonging to many clubs and organizations including the Lake County Licensed Beverage Association. After retiring from Hellriegel’s Inn in 2000 she became a snow bird in Venice, Florida. Where her daughter, Kay, followed in her footsteps opening Cafe Venice in 2006, in Venice, Florida.Annabelle was loving mother and grandmother, doting upon her grandchildren every chance she had! She was a very happy and generous person donating to numerous charities. Living by the motto: “Live, Laugh, Love”, which she did to the fullest. Annabelle is survived by her two children, Kenneth A. (Sharon) Kropac of Painesville, Ohio, and Kay Ann (Greg Bahret) Kropac of Venice, Florida; two grandchildren, Sabrina (Adam Weagraff ) Kropac-Weagraff of Ashtabula, Ohio and Travis (Cheri) Kropac of Thompson, Ohio.She was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Kropac; second husband, William Kochever; and two brothers, Art (Joey) Covert and Alan (Butch) Covert.A remembrance memorial will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Hellriegel’s Inn, Painesville, Ohio.Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home in Painesville will be handling the private burial at Riverside Cemetery.Memorial Donations may be made to Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Boulevard, Bldg. E, Mentor, OH 44060. Published in News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary