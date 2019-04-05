|
AnnaMarie Sivillo (nee Vitolo), age 87, beloved wife of the late Edward M. Sivillo, of Willoughby, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on April 3, 2019 at Heartland of Mentor Hospice. She was born on May 13, 1931, in the Bronx, New York, to the late James and Lucy (nee D’Amico) Vitolo. She resided in Cleveland, Willowick, Euclid, Willoughby Hills, and finally, Willoughby. AnnaMarie served as President of family owned Sivillo and Sons Construction Co. Her main focus was matriarch of her large loving family, often entertaining family and friends with her cooking, baking, and homemade candies. AnnaMarie also loved playing the organ, cards and sold Avon for many years.Loving mother of Edward (Kathleen Nagucki), Michael (Jim, deceased), Susan (Dennis) Golias, Frank (Lynne Zakraysek), and Monica (John) Sever. Sister-in-law of Pauline Vitolo. Devoted grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of 16; and loving Aunt to many. Preceded in death by her son, Johnny; her brother, Gayton Vitolo; sister-in-law, Jenny Vitolo; grandchildren, Michael Sivillo and Lauren Sivillo; and great-grandchild, Sara Sivillo. Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.), Chesterland, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Church, 15712 Kipling Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. (Please meet at the church). Interment All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.Online video tribute and condolences at:www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 6, 2019