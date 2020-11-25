1/1
Annarosa Ginevra
Private services will be held for Annarosa Ginevra, 96, of Willoughby.Annarosa passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Danbury of Mentor.She was born Dec. 12, 1923, in Viggiano, Province of DiPotenza, Italy.Annarosa was a graduate of Willoughby Union High School, received a master’s degree in education from Kent State University, and was a retired teacher.She was a member of the Italian Sons and Daughters of America Avanti Amerta Lodge 133, R.S.V.P., Italian Culture Club, Lake County Retired Teachers, and Lake County Button Club. She was also a Red Cross volunteer and loved traveling the world and folk dancing.Annarosa was the loving sister of Mary Jo Ginevra.She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Luigi and Mariarosa (nee Cassino) Ginevra.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
