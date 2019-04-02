|
Anne C. Rossman (nee Calabrese), age 85, of Wickliffe, passed away March 31, 2019, at Hospice House in Cleveland.She was born Nov. 5, 1933, in West Aliquippa, PA.Anne was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe.Anne is the beloved wife of the late Richard A.; dear mother of Theodore (Cindy), Therese, Todd (Tami), and Thomas (Cindy) Rossman; grandmother of Matthew, Stephanie, and Kevin Rossman; Gavin, Alexandra, and Jordan Mrofchak; Sara and Dana Rossman; Andrew and Emerson Rossman; daughter of the late Antonio and Philomena Calabrese; sister of Lucy Best and the late Connie Albanese, Joseph Calabrese, Nicki Herrick, and Mary Rodgers; aunt and great aunt of many.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, Ohio. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp., Ohio. The family will receive friends Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.In lieu of flowers, contributions to Karen P. Nakon Breast Cancer Foundation, 35765 Chester Rd., Avon, Ohio 44011 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 4, 2019