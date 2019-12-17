News-Herald Obituaries
|
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
More Obituaries for Anne Krantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Krantz


1921 - 2019
Anne Krantz Obituary
Anne Krantz, age 98, of Willowick, passed away December 15, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, on July 2, 1921, to the late John and Josephine Kaiser. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Anne was a longtime member of Willoughby Hills Friends Church. Her greatest joy and source of pride was raising her family. Anne is survived by her husband of 68 years, Stanley Krantz; children, Kathleen (Edward) Fieramosca, Timothy (Carol) Krantz, Terri (Bill) Augusta and Betsy (Paul) Korst; grandchildren, Amanda (Scott) Lee, Sara (Edward) Bozich, Danielle Krantz, Laura Augusta, Nick (Jeanne) Krantz, Maribeth Korst, Michael Korst and Nicole Krantz; great-grandchildren, Brody, Davidson, Naomi, Elena, Porter, and little Eddie on the way. She was preceded in death by her son, David Krantz; and her siblings. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Monreal Funeral Home. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
