|
|
Anne Krantz, age 98, of Willowick, passed away December 15, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, on July 2, 1921, to the late John and Josephine Kaiser. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Anne was a longtime member of Willoughby Hills Friends Church. Her greatest joy and source of pride was raising her family. Anne is survived by her husband of 68 years, Stanley Krantz; children, Kathleen (Edward) Fieramosca, Timothy (Carol) Krantz, Terri (Bill) Augusta and Betsy (Paul) Korst; grandchildren, Amanda (Scott) Lee, Sara (Edward) Bozich, Danielle Krantz, Laura Augusta, Nick (Jeanne) Krantz, Maribeth Korst, Michael Korst and Nicole Krantz; great-grandchildren, Brody, Davidson, Naomi, Elena, Porter, and little Eddie on the way. She was preceded in death by her son, David Krantz; and her siblings. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Monreal Funeral Home. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019