Anne L. Brown (nee Milde), age 90, passed away April 28, 2020. Mrs. Brown was born on May 1, 1929 in Cleveland, OH to the late Erwin and Mildred (nee Henry) Milde.Anne was a former resident of Wickliffe, having resided there for 60 years. She was a longtime member of Euclid Lutheran Church for over 50 years.Anne was the dearest mother of Nancy (John) Heck and Gary (Janet) Brown; devoted grandmother of Amanda, Zachary, Ivor (Therese), Jena and great grandmother of Joseph and Alyssa.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert L. Brown and by her siblings.Private inurnment will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Highland Hills.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 2 to May 3, 2020.