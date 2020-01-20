Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Anne L. Suchy


1922 - 2020
Anne L. Suchy Obituary
Anne L. (nee Dudzak) Suchy, 97, of Mentor, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Continuing Healthcare of Mentor. Born July 26, 1922, in Brownsville, Pa., she had been a resident of Lake County for 80 years, living in Wickliffe before moving to Mentor. She loved tasting wine, knitting and was affectionately called, “Knit Wits.” She also enjoyed being with her family and loved traveling. Anne had worked for Parker-Hannifin for 30 years prior to her retirement. She was the loving mother of Cheryl Schafer, Andrew Suchy Jr., and Pamela Williams; cherished grandmother of Michelle (fiancé, Chris), Angela (Dave), Michael, Richard Jr. (Nicole), Stacey, Andrew III (Crystal), Dana, and Lauren Maniere (Ted Bott); great-grandmother “GiGi” of Tre Mosley, Arria Ray, Lennox Maniere, Deacon Dirk, Andrew Suchy IV, Amiyah Suchy and Malena Suchy; sister of Pauline Dudzak; and mother-in-law of Barbara Suchy. Anne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andrew R. Suchy in 1977; son, Richard Suchy; son-in-law, Lawrence Williams; and parents, Joseph and Sophia (nee Oberly) Dudzak. Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Prayer Service to be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. The family suggests contributions in her name be made to Cypress Hospice, 2 Berea Commons #1, Berea, OH 44017. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
