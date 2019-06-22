Anne M. (Fontana) Helmick, age 84, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019. Anne was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who will be missed by all.Anne was born in Cleveland on November 12, 1934 to her late parents, Anthony and Mary née Marano, Fontana.Anne ran and owned A&H Tours with her husband, Harry, for many years. She was a people person and many of her customers became life-long friends.She was hard-working and loved her family. Anne was a member of St. Mary Magdalene for over 60 years and an active member of her community.Anne is survived by her daughters, Terri (Dan) Folino and Judith (Craig) Lindstrom, and sons, David (Mary) Helmick and Christopher (Kurtis) Helmick; grandchildren, Robert (Brittney) Fleming, Nicholas Lindstrom, Daniel Lindstrom, Jamie (Alphonse) Wichrowski, Kyle (Meredith) Helmick, and DJ Helmick; great-grandchildren, Kristiana, Jude, Sophia, Flynn, Potter, Eli, and Sawyer; and her cherished sister, Edith Fontana. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years, Harry Helmick Jr. and her sister, Concetta (Tina) Fontana.Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 9 to 10am at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30am at St. Mary Magdalene at 32114 Vine Street in Willowick followed by interment at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.The family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Anne. http://act.alz.org/goto/annehelmickmemory or mail to Walk to End Alzheimer’s Cleveland, Team ID 546538, 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood Ohio 44122 Published in News-Herald on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary