Anne Knaus, age 93, passed away on December 9, 2019 at Heather Hill Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Madison, Ohio on her family farm. She married Frank E. Knaus on December 9, 1950. Anne was a mortgage loan counselor and homemaker. She was a fiesty character who loved her Slovenian heritage, Polkas, dancing and wine. She enjoyed motor home trips to Florida and California. Anne is devoted to her Catholic faith and our Immaculate Mother. She is survived by her children, Robert (Barbara) Knaus, Karen (Edward) Jantzen, Dale (Kelli) Knaus, Kathy Sanders, Diane (Shane) Platt; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Fran Marie Mavko. Anne passed away on her 69th wedding anniversary, and she joins her loving husband, Frank. Friends will be received Friday, December 13, 2019, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. at St. Cyprians Catholic Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Rd., Perry, OH 44081, celebrated by Father George Kusy. Final resting place is All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The Behm Family Funeral home is handling arrangements. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 11, 2019