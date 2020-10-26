Anne Stevens, 98, died Friday, October 16, 2020 in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Born in Cleveland, OH in 1922, she was married to Robert J. Stevens from 1941 until his death in 2010. She is survived by her children Robert P. (Catherine) of Little Egg Harbor, NJ. Kathryn of Ormond Beach, FL, Thomas (Barbara) of Mentor, OH, Margaret of Atlanta, GA, Frances of Cleveland, OH, Jerome (Hellen) of Simpsonville, SC, Timothy (Molly) of Mentor, OH, Christopher (Sheila) of Oro Valley, AZ, and brother Carl (Jean) Krivenki of Concord Township, OH. She had 13 grand-children and nine great-grand-children. She was an accomplished artist and seamstress and worked in the fabrics department of The May Company in Mentor, Ohio until her retirement in 1981. Funeral Mass is at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church Simpsonville, SC Friday October 30th at 10:00 am. Interment will be at Holy Hope Cemetery in Tucson, AZ. Memorial contributions may be made to Mc Call Hospice House of Simpsonville, SC.



