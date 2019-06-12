|
|
Anne Wolf (nee Balukonis), born June 2, 1930, died June 9, 2019. Born in Glen Robbins, Ohio, the youngest of six children, to Joe and Frances Balukonis. Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John R. Wolf, Sr. Anne worked at the Euclid School System in the cafeteria for 16 years. Anne was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, gardening, golf and gambling. She is survived by her four children, John (Robin) Wolf, Jr., Donna (Ben) Tizzano, Gary (Michelle) Wolf, and Dave (Cathy) Wolf; grandchildren, Richard, James, Kathryn, Michelle, Chandler, Jillian, Timithy, Leah, and Megan; great-grandchildren, Frank, Nico, Nick, Amelia, Anthony, Samatha, Patrick, and Matthew. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice and Vista Springs Quail Highlands for the helpful and caring time they spent with mom. Services are private.
Published in News-Herald on June 15, 2019