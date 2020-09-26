Annette L. Roper, age 83, of Harpersfield Township, passed away September 22, 2020 at Heartland of Mentor. She was born July 31, 1937, in Cleveland to Louis J. Zsoka and Marie A. (Ferjutz) Zsoka. She married Peter H. Roper in Waukegan, IL on February 17, 1956.Annette served in the U.S. Navy. She enjoyed a career as a court reporter and later as a secretary. She enjoyed word search puzzles, bingo lottery tickets, listening to Elvis Presley music and especially enjoyed spending time with friends.She is survived by daughters, Jeanette Preston and Susan Manuli; son, Christopher Roper; grandchildren, Eliot Rose, Mitchell Preston, Brian Preston, Erin Johnson, Ashley Roper, Ryan Mallon,Taylor Mallon, Travis Roper, Noah Roper, Lainie Roper, Grace Roper; great-grandchildren Payton, Ethan, Kylie and Camden.She was preceded in death by husband, Peter of 63 years; her parents; siblings, LaVerne Miller and Louis and Marie Zsoka.Friends will be received 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 South Broadway, Geneva. A Memorial Service will be held immediately following. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Final Resting Place will be Evergreen Cemetery, Eastwood St., Geneva, OH.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at:www.behmfuneral.com