Annie Cargill
1926 - 2020
Services for Annie Cargill, 93, of Leroy Township, will be at 10 AM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the funeral home.Mrs. Cargill passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home.Born August 6, 1926 in Scotland, she was a longtime Collinwood resident, and has lived in Leroy Township for more than 20 years.Survivors are her sons, Harry, Jim and Scott Cargill; grandchildren, Chelsea (Dan) Howiler, Chris Cargill, Michael (Tracy) St. Cyr, Ian Cargill and Elizabeth Cargill; great-grandchildren, Seth and Collin Harrison, Ethan Howiler and Aaric, Angel and Sean St. Cyr; brother, Edward Duffin and sister, Helen Jeffries. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Cargill and grandson, James Cargill. Her parents, James and Helen (Cooney) Duffin and brothers, John, James, Alex, Michael and Brian Duffin.Final resting place will be in Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Heights.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
JUL
8
Service
10:00 AM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
