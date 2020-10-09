1/1
Ante Knezevic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ante's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ante "Tony" Knezevic, 90, of Eastlake, passed away October 8, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born March 10, 1930 in Oklaj, Croatia.He is survived by his daughters: Gordana Kovacevic (Dragan), Mira "Maryann" Rosandic, Ljubica Tomic (Zvonko); his grandchildren: Mira “Nana” Kovacevic, Mickey Cernanec (Bill), Brigitte, Kristian, and Daniel Rosandic, Ivan Tomic (Heather) and Ivana Tomic; great grandfather of Gianna Tomic; and many nieces, nephews and loved ones in Croatia, Germany, and Austria.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ljubica; his son-in-law, Zlatko Rosandic; and many family in Croatia.Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Ante at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28990 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91), Sunday, October 11 from 3-6pm. Funeral Services private on Monday, however you may meet at the All Souls Cemetery front gate at 1pm. Masks required and social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be enforced. Arrangements by: Golub Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved