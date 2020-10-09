Ante Knezevic

Ante "Tony" Knezevic, 90, of Eastlake, passed away October 8, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born March 10, 1930 in Oklaj, Croatia.He is survived by his daughters: Gordana Kovacevic (Dragan), Mira "Maryann" Rosandic, Ljubica Tomic (Zvonko); his grandchildren: Mira “Nana” Kovacevic, Mickey Cernanec (Bill), Brigitte, Kristian, and Daniel Rosandic, Ivan Tomic (Heather) and Ivana Tomic; great grandfather of Gianna Tomic; and many nieces, nephews and loved ones in Croatia, Germany, and Austria.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ljubica; his son-in-law, Zlatko Rosandic; and many family in Croatia.Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Ante at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28990 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91), Sunday, October 11 from 3-6pm. Funeral Services private on Monday, however you may meet at the All Souls Cemetery front gate at 1pm. Masks required and social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be enforced. Arrangements by: Golub Funeral Home.