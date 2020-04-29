|
Private Graveside Services were held at Riverside Cemetery for Anthony "Guy" Chiappone, age 67, of Painesville. Mr. Chiappone was born June 21, 1952, in Painesville, to Thomas Joseph and Phyllis Jean (Palsse) Chiappone. He passed away at his residence April 26, 2020. Guy was a graduate of Harvey High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Lake Erie College. He was employed by Lubrizol in Painesville for over 29 years and he was a member of St. Mary Church in Painesville. Guy loved all sports, especially “fantasy” sports. He enjoyed watching Cleveland football and baseball. He also loved spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his children, Mindy Catherine Chiappone and Anthony “Nick” (Dana) Chiappone; brother, Thomas (Sue) Chiappone; grandchildren, Brianna, Brittney, Nicholas, and Henry; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Guy was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Tomma J. Schneider. A memorial service for Guy will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on May 3, 2020