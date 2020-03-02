Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Divine Word Catholic Church
Willoughby, OH
Anthony "Tony" David Sapuppo, 60, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away suddenly on January 25, 2020. Tony was born in Euclid, Ohio, spent his childhood as a science geek in Kirtland, and graduated from Madison High School. After graduation, he moved to Bradenton, Florida. Tony spent most of his career as a Building Official for the Village of Longboat Key in Florida. He loved fishing, funny movies and cooking for a crowd. He was also a proud member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Tony was a loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle and proud grandfather. He was preceded in death by his mother, Madelyn Daniels; and eldest son, Shawn Sapuppo. He is survived by his wife, Jenifer; son, Daniel; and daughters, Leann and Madeline. He is also survived by his father, Dominic Sapuppo; sisters, Michelle, Kathy, and Carol; grandchildren, Logan, Landen, Liam, Alina, Layla, Charlotte, Paige and Callie; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. His sweet, funny, loving presence will be missed by all. A Memorial Service for friends and family will be held on Saturday, March 14th, at 10:30 a.m., at Divine Word Catholic Church in Willoughby. A memorial lunch for family members will follow.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
