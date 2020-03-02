|
Anthony "Tony" David Sapuppo, 60, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away suddenly on January 25, 2020. Tony was born in Euclid, Ohio, spent his childhood as a science geek in Kirtland, and graduated from Madison High School. After graduation, he moved to Bradenton, Florida. Tony spent most of his career as a Building Official for the Village of Longboat Key in Florida. He loved fishing, funny movies and cooking for a crowd. He was also a proud member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Tony was a loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle and proud grandfather. He was preceded in death by his mother, Madelyn Daniels; and eldest son, Shawn Sapuppo. He is survived by his wife, Jenifer; son, Daniel; and daughters, Leann and Madeline. He is also survived by his father, Dominic Sapuppo; sisters, Michelle, Kathy, and Carol; grandchildren, Logan, Landen, Liam, Alina, Layla, Charlotte, Paige and Callie; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. His sweet, funny, loving presence will be missed by all. A Memorial Service for friends and family will be held on Saturday, March 14th, at 10:30 a.m., at Divine Word Catholic Church in Willoughby. A memorial lunch for family members will follow.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 4, 2020