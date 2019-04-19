|
|
Anthony “Tony” Finizia, age 79, passed away April 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Therese (nee Sunday); dear father of Debbie (Armand Boisselle) Finizia, Anthony (Angela), and Michael; devoted grandfather of Sophia, Alexander, Penelope, Anthony, Ava, and Angelo; and loving uncle, brother-in-law, and friend of many.Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, on Tuesday, April 23, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Church of Saint Anselm, 12969 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland. Interment All Souls Cemetery. Online tribute video and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019