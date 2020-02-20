Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Church of St. Mary
401 North St.
Chardon, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Church of St. Mary
401 North St.
Chardon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Fatica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. "Tony" Fatica


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony J. "Tony" Fatica Obituary
Anthony "Tony" J. Fatica, age 89, of Munson Twp., OH, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Cleveland, OH on January 13, 1931, to A. Charles and Mary (Nee: Tanno) Fatica. He was raised in the "Little Italy" area of Cleveland, then graduated from Mayfield High School. Tony served in Germany with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Anna R. Catanese on August 29, 1959, at the Holy Redeemer Church in Collinwood. They have lived in Munson Twp. since 1961. Tony had been a laborer with Caterpillar and Towmotor in Mentor, OH. He enjoyed puttering around the house and golfing with his friends, especially in outings of the Geauga Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 2261, where he was a longtime member. Tony had also worked for the Munson Twp. Road Dept. and had been a firefighter/EMT for the Munson Fire Dept. Survivors include his wife, Anna, of Munson Twp.; and daughter, Carmalyne Fatica of Hambden Twp., OH. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann and Martha. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22, 12:00 p.m. (Noon), at the Church of St. Mary, 401 North St., Chardon, with Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the service at the church. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Munson Twp., OH. Arrangements are by the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, OH. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -