Anthony "Tony" J. Fatica, age 89, of Munson Twp., OH, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Cleveland, OH on January 13, 1931, to A. Charles and Mary (Nee: Tanno) Fatica. He was raised in the "Little Italy" area of Cleveland, then graduated from Mayfield High School. Tony served in Germany with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Anna R. Catanese on August 29, 1959, at the Holy Redeemer Church in Collinwood. They have lived in Munson Twp. since 1961. Tony had been a laborer with Caterpillar and Towmotor in Mentor, OH. He enjoyed puttering around the house and golfing with his friends, especially in outings of the Geauga Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 2261, where he was a longtime member. Tony had also worked for the Munson Twp. Road Dept. and had been a firefighter/EMT for the Munson Fire Dept. Survivors include his wife, Anna, of Munson Twp.; and daughter, Carmalyne Fatica of Hambden Twp., OH. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann and Martha. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22, 12:00 p.m. (Noon), at the Church of St. Mary, 401 North St., Chardon, with Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the service at the church. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Munson Twp., OH. Arrangements are by the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, OH. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 21, 2020